New Thom Yorke track “Pyramid” scores “sensory experience” for Rag and Bone: Watch

Thom Yorke with Radiohead, photo by Heather Kaplan

Thom Yorke has once again collaborated with rag & bone. An unreleased composition of his titled “Pyramid” soundtracks the fashion label’s new “sensory experience” video, “A Last Supper”, which is being used to promote their Fall 2019 collection.

It’s pretty nifty, too. The video invites viewers into an exclusive, swanky dinner hosted by rag & bone co-founder Marcus Wainwright, Tony-winning scenic designer Christine Jones, an Artificial Intelligence System, and Radiohead pal Nigel Godrich.



Soon enough, however, the video takes on the identity of an Alex Garland story as the AI system begins to learn and evolve based on the actions of the many dinner guests. It’s a digital acid trip made even more trippy by Yorke’s electronic hiccups.

Watch below.

“A Last Supper” follows two short films Yorke and rag & bone teamed up for in 2018. He’s also DJ’d and soundtracked multiple fashion shows for the label over the years, many of which included collaborations with Godrich.

This month, Yorke will be releasing an EP of unreleased material from last year’s incredible score for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake. He’s also currently working on another solo album, which he says will be “politically charged” by default.

