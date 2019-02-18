Nick Cave announces 2019 “Conversations” tour dates in Europe

Nick Cave, photo by Ellie Pritts

Nick Cave will bring his “Conversations” tour across Europe this summer. Much like recent jaunts across North America and Australia, each night trades between intimate Q&A discussions with his fans and a range of performances at the piano.

“I thought that a direct conversation with the audience might be valuable,” Cave commented on the series of shows in a press release. “In the recent live shows, we have all shown a kind of willingness to open up.”



He’s calling it an “exercise in connectivity”, a connection he’s certainly prioritized in recent years through his inspiring online newsletter The Red Hand Files. His recent letter to a young fan will melt your heart.

Consult the tour dates below. Currently, the Bad Seeds are working on a follow-up to 2016’s The Skeleton Tree, which Cave has called “amazing” and his wife has stated, “They are his Fever Songs.” Exciting.

Nick Cave “Conversations” 2019 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Friedrich-Ebert-Halle

05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

05/16 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Tonhalle

05/19 – Oslo, NO @ Koncerthus

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Koncertsalen

05/24 – Luxembourg, LU @ Philharmonie

05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw

05/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenburg – Grote Zaal

05/29 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

06/15 – Cardiff, UK @ Wales Millennium Centre

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

06/19 – London, UK @ Barbican

06/20 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall

06/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall Edinburgh

06/23 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage One

06/25 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

06/26 – Liverpool, UK @ Eventim Olympia

06/28 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome Concert Hall