Nick Cave announces 2019 “Conversations” tour dates in Europe

Nick Cave will bring his “Conversations” tour across Europe this summer. Much like recent jaunts across North America and Australia, each night trades between intimate Q&A discussions with his fans and a range of performances at the piano.
“I thought that a direct conversation with the audience might be valuable,” Cave commented on the series of shows in a press release. “In the recent live shows, we have all shown a kind of willingness to open up.”
He’s calling it an “exercise in connectivity”, a connection he’s certainly prioritized in recent years through his inspiring online newsletter The Red Hand Files. His recent letter to a young fan will melt your heart.
(Read: A Streaming Companion to Nick Cave)
Consult the tour dates below. Currently, the Bad Seeds are working on a follow-up to 2016’s The Skeleton Tree, which Cave has called “amazing” and his wife has stated, “They are his Fever Songs.” Exciting.
Pick up vinyl and more from Nick Cave over at ReverbLP.
Nick Cave “Conversations” 2019 Tour Dates:
05/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Friedrich-Ebert-Halle
05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
05/16 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Tonhalle
05/19 – Oslo, NO @ Koncerthus
05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Koncertsalen
05/24 – Luxembourg, LU @ Philharmonie
05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw
05/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenburg – Grote Zaal
05/29 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
06/15 – Cardiff, UK @ Wales Millennium Centre
06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
06/19 – London, UK @ Barbican
06/20 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
06/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall Edinburgh
06/23 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage One
06/25 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
06/26 – Liverpool, UK @ Eventim Olympia
06/28 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome Concert Hall