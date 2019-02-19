Nick Waterhouse reveals new single “Wreck the Rod”, Danny Trejo-starring video: Stream

Nick Waterhouse and Danny Trejo in "Wreck the Rod" music video

California R&B musician Nick Waterhouse is prepping a new self-titled album for March. The follow-up to 2016’s Never Twice was previewed last month with the Consequence of Sound premiere of “Song for Winners”; now he’s gifted fans a second look in “Wreck the Rod”.

According to Waterhouse, the track came to fruition following a deep conversation with “Soul Queen of New Orleans” Irma Thomas. Together, they discussed “singers being used up by an industry (in addition to a larger swath of society), about riding it out, about rising above, about an unsettling pleasure/pain dynamic.”



Today’s single comes packaged with a hilarious new music video starring veteran actor Danny Trejo (Breaking Bad, Sons of Anarchy). In it, Waterhouse plays a washed up musician promoting his “comeback” by appearing on Trejo’s late-night show Dan After Dark. The vintage-looking clip was directed by Trejo’s son, Gilbert.

Nick Waterhouse officially hits shelves March 8th through Innovative Leisure. Waterhouse will support the LP with an extensive international tour that kicks off later that month.

To purchase Waterhouse’s past releases on vinyl, head over to ReverbLP.