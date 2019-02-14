Nickelodeon reviving All That, Kenan Thompson to produce

All That, Nickelodeon

Grab some Gak and find a spot on the big orange couch: Nickelodeon is reviving All That.

As Variety reports, the network wants to bring back the ’90s sketch comedy series for tweens this summer, and they’ve tagged one of their most iconic alumni in Kenan Thompson to serve as executive producer and usher in a new wave of young comics.



“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars,” said Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins, who co-created the original series. “We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of All That to the world.”

The original series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005, introduced the world to a number of stars across multiple generations, from Thompson to Kel Mitchell to Amanda Bynes to Nick Cannon to even Jamie Spears.

(Read: Catching Up with the Cast of Pete and Pete)

“It means everything to me,” Thompson told Variety. “It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity.” Thompson added that he and Robbins have remained close ever since, saying the opportunity to produce was a “no-brainer.”

Robbins added that the new series will be “a sort of mash-up of some of the old sketches and a lot of new sketches,” which means fans can expect a number of callbacks to the past. With old cast members coming around, the possibilities are endless.

(Ranking: Every Are You Afraid of the Dark? Episode From Worst to Best)

Thompson admitted that his “time is limited” given his commitments to Saturday Night Live, but that he will be heavily involved in the tone and casting. “If I’m not at the table read, I’ll be on the phone during the table read,” he explained. “I’ll be around.”

Now, whether or not TLC will still do the theme remains to be seen.

Last year, Nickelodeon revealed plans to reboot other classic shows, including Rugrats, Rocko’s Modern Life, and Clarissa Explains It All. They also launched a streaming service housing many classic episodes.