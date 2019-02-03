Nicki Minaj remixes Meek Mill and Drake on “Barbie Goin Bad”: Stream

Nicki Mina, photo by Frazer Harrison

On the heels of her video for “Hard White”, Nicki Minaj unveiled two new remixes during the latest episode of her Beats 1 Radio program. “Barbie Goin Bad” hears Minaj rapping over “Going Bad”, the recent collaboration between her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill and Drake. “Barbie Drip”, meanwhile, is a remix of Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard”. Take a listen to both freestyles below.

In “Barbie Goin Bad”, Nicki suggests that her fifth album — the follow-up to last year’s Queen — is already finished and that her label may soon release the first single. She also says she “might drop a freestyle every week,” so stay tuned for much more.

