Nicki Minaj remixes Meek Mill and Drake on “Barbie Goin Bad”: Stream

Plus, hear Minaj freestyle over Lil Baby and Gunna's "Drip Too Hard"

by
on February 03, 2019, 3:20pm
Nicki Minaj Harriet Tubman
Nicki Mina, photo by Frazer Harrison

On the heels of her video for “Hard White”, Nicki Minaj unveiled two new remixes during the latest episode of her Beats 1 Radio program. “Barbie Goin Bad” hears Minaj rapping over “Going Bad”, the recent collaboration between her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill and Drake. “Barbie Drip”, meanwhile, is a remix of Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard”. Take a listen to both freestyles below.

In “Barbie Goin Bad”, Nicki suggests that her fifth album — the follow-up to last year’s Queen — is already finished and that her label may soon release the first single. She also says she “might drop a freestyle every week,” so stay tuned for much more.

