Nicki Minaj cancels BET concert following network’s pro-Cardi B tweet

It all started with a shoe. The now-infamous rap beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B dates all the way back to last September, when the two got tangled up in a Fashion Week brawl that involved the throwing of a mighty expensive shoe. It’s only escalated since then — the two rappers have accused one another of payola, and both have juicily gossiped about each other’s complicated work schedules during the recording of their joint single “MotorSport”.

Now, TV network BET has unwisely decided to pick a side in the feud, and as a result, is feeling the wrath of Minaj. In a now-deleted tweet about Cardi’s historic Best Rap Album win at the 2019 Grammys, BET took a cheap shot at Minaj, writing that, “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront.”



The rapper hit back at BET by announcing that she would be canceling her scheduled appearance at the BET Experience Concert this summer, which was to feature Minaj, Cardi, Lil Wayne, and others. “Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show,” Minaj wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Summer Tour dates dropping soon 🦄 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Update: BET has issued an apology for their controversial tweet.

“BET loves Nicki Minaj. We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward,” the network wrote in a statement. “Nicki has paved the way for so many performers and has solidified her place as one of the most powerful figures in the music industry.”

“Unfortunately the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written,” the statement continues. “The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values. We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused.”

Since Minaj’s cancellation announcement, fans have come out in droves to defend the rapper. “I can’t thank you guys enough for all the love & support you continue to show me,” Minaj tweeted. “To everyone who said something sweet, thank you.”

Elsewhere in Minaj’s stream of tweets this afternoon, the “Chun-Li” MC also slammed the Grammys. When a fan asked why she hasn’t yet won an award (after nabbing 10 nominations) and who she’d pissed off at the Recording Academy, Minaj called out Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, who was recently put on blast by Ariana Grande over disagreements regarding her now-scrapped performance.

“I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying,” Minaj said. “Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I’ll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth.” Indeed, it appears more hot tea is on the way soon.

Meanwhile, BET is being dragged by their lace front. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7rFn58hwXx — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Dang @bet still getting dragged by that lace 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZoHqMZ7UwW — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

I can’t thank you guys enough for all the love & support you continue to show me. To everyone who said something sweet, thank you. Whether I read it or not, I felt it. From the bottom of my heart. I love you so much. So so so soooo much. Stay tuned. ♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019