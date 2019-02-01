Menu
Nicki Minaj unveils video for “Hard White”: Watch

In which Minaj presides over a kingdom of zombies

by
on February 01, 2019, 12:28am
Nicki Minaj's video for "Hard White"
After spending the latter half of 2018 feuding with Cardi B and Travis Scott, comparing herself to Harriet Tubman, and releasing a pretty stellar album in QueenNicki Minaj has kept a relatively low profile during the early part of 2019. Tonight, however, she returns with a video for “Hard White”.

In the Mike Ho-directed visual, Minaj presides over a ghoulish kingdom, whose subjects look like a cross between White Walkers and the zombies from World War Z. Needless to say, it’s a very pleasant place.

