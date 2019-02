Offset, photo by Heather Kaplan

After an extended wait, Offset is finally set to release his debut solo album on February 22nd. In anticipation, he’s broken off the first single, “Red Room”, along with a music video directed by Aisultan Seitov. Watch it below.

In a tweet posted ahead of the song and video’s release, Offset wrote, “My first solo project I want to express my life let my fans know a little more about myself and of course some turn up !!!”