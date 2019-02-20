Open Mike Eagle announces spring US tour dates

Open Mike Eagle, photo by Kim Newmoney

Open Mike Eagle dropped his latest EP, What Happens When I Try to Relax, back in the fall. Now, the Chicago MC will support the release on his newly announced “The Still Can’t Relax Tour”.

The 12-date jaunt will kick off on March 28th in Milwaukee and touch down in St. Paul, Chicago, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Nashville, and Atlanta before wrapping up in Lansing, Michigan on April 20th (natch). New York rapper and OME collaborator Sammus and Video Dave will provide support on the trek.



Find the complete itinerary below.

Open Mike Eagle “The Still Can’t Relax” 2019 Tour Dates:

03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marquette University

03/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater – Encore Room

04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

04/04 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia’s

04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse

04/07 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

04/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bluebird Cafe

04/10 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

04/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ FSU – Club

04/20 – Lansing, MI @ The Avenue Café

What Happens When I Try to Relax followed Open Mike Eagle’s breakout Brick Body Kids Still Daydream from 2017. His next project is a music-meets-stand-up variety show with Baron Vaughn called The New Negroes, which is set up at Comedy Central.

Snag some Open Mike Eagle vinyl over at ReverbLP, and revisit OPE’s claymation video for “Microfiche” below.