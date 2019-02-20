Open Mike Eagle announces spring US tour dates

Open Mike Eagle dropped his latest EP, What Happens When I Try to Relax, back in the fall. Now, the Chicago MC will support the release on his newly announced “The Still Can’t Relax Tour”.
The 12-date jaunt will kick off on March 28th in Milwaukee and touch down in St. Paul, Chicago, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Nashville, and Atlanta before wrapping up in Lansing, Michigan on April 20th (natch). New York rapper and OME collaborator Sammus and Video Dave will provide support on the trek.
Find the complete itinerary below.
Open Mike Eagle “The Still Can’t Relax” 2019 Tour Dates:
03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marquette University
03/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
03/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater – Encore Room
04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
04/04 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia’s
04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse
04/07 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
04/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bluebird Cafe
04/10 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
04/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ FSU – Club
04/20 – Lansing, MI @ The Avenue Café
What Happens When I Try to Relax followed Open Mike Eagle’s breakout Brick Body Kids Still Daydream from 2017. His next project is a music-meets-stand-up variety show with Baron Vaughn called The New Negroes, which is set up at Comedy Central.
Snag some Open Mike Eagle vinyl over at ReverbLP, and revisit OPE’s claymation video for “Microfiche” below.