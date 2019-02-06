It’s official: Nobody’s hosting the 2019 Oscars

The Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed that there will be no host for this year’s ceremony for the first time in 30 years. The decision arrives nearly two months after original host Kevin Hart resigned for his past homophobic tweets.

“We have a very exciting opener planned,” ABC president Karey Burke insisted at the Television Critics Association on Tuesday evening (via The Hollywood Reporter), adding, “We are not going to go straight into people thanking their agents.”



Burke, who was named president last November, admitted she was initially concerned about the idea of having no host. “Ironically, I have found that the lack of clarity around the Oscars has kept them in the conversation,” she contended. “The mystery is really compelling. People really care.”

The lack of a host could also warrant a shorter show.

“The main goal, which I’m told the Academy promised last year, is to keep the show to three hours,” Burke added. “The producers decided to wisely not have a host and have the presenters and the movies be the stars. That’s the best way to keep the show to a brisk three hours.”

In recent weeks, there has also been discussion about cutting certain categories, even chiseling down the musical performance. While Burke wouldn’t confirm which categories might be getting axed for television, she did talk up the performances.

“I think people are wildly excited about the best song nominees,” Burke argued, alluding to recently confirmed acts such as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. “We have a phenomenal music show on its own.”

She also pointed out that, “At no time in history have we had three best pictures nominees that grossed over $200 million at the box office,” referencing Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, and A Star Is Born, which have garnered two billion combined.

This year’s ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 24th. Consult our current predictions and stay tuned to Consequence of Sound for any and all updates surrounding this year’s festivities, including live coverage on the night of the telecast.