Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy “breathing on his own” following flu complications

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

It looks like Ozzy Osbourne’s recent hospitalization was a little more serious than originally reported, as he apparently had trouble breathing on his own. His wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, revealed today (February 12th) that the metal legend was in the intensive care unit but is now “doing good.”

Ozzy, who turned 70 in December, recently postponed his entire UK and European tour with Judas Priest as the result of his illness. “I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” Ozzy said at the time. “First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis.”



Late last week, Sharon tweeted that Ozzy had been hospitalized with flu complications. Today, upon her return to her daytime TV show The Talk, Sharon said, “He’s doing great. He’s out of ICU and he’s doing good. He’s breathing on his own. And I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that has reached out with good wishes. He is overcome by the response that he’s had, and it’s kind of bittersweet because he’s so overwhelmed with it, but he’s sad, too.”

As of now, Ozzy is set to return to the road March 9th in Sydney, Australia. His next North American tour leg begins May 25th with a headlining performance at the Rocklahoma festival, and he has promised to reschedule the European tour for the fall. His updated itinerary can be seen here.