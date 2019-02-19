Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Following the postponement of his entire UK and European tour, Ozzy Osbourne has called off his upcoming dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, as well, on doctors’ orders.

Last month, it was revealed that Ozzy was battling an upper respiratory infection, forcing the metal legend to postpone his entire UK and European tour with Judas Priest. At the time his publicist stated, “Osbourne has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.”



It turns out that Ozzy did indeed develop pneumonia despite the precautions. In a new statement, his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne explained, “Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital. Thankfully he is now through the worst part. His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel.”

Sharon also revealed last week on her show The Talk that Ozzy had spent time in the intensive care unit, but that he was now “breathing on his own” and “doing great.”

The dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan were scheduled to run from March 9th through March 21st. Judas Priest was expected to join them on the the dates Down Under, and will still play the March 16th show in Aukland, New Zealand, with ticket holders being offered a discounted price or the option to get a refund.

The latest cancellations will give Ozzy plenty of time to rest before he embarks on the next North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” trek. After a May 25th gig at the Rocklahoma fest, the tour begins May 29th in Atlanta, Georgia, and runs through July 29th in Los Angeles. Megadeth will provide support on the North American jaunt. You can get tickets here.

Ozzy is slated to reschedule his UK and European tour for the fall.

Ozzy Osbourne 2019 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival *

03/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival *

03/13 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena *

03/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena ^

03/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Download Festival — Makuhari Messe

05/25 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

05/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

05/31 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center #

06/02 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

06/04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

06/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

06/08 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium #

06/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion #

06/15 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion #

06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

06/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre #

06/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #

06/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

06/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

06/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest #

07/06 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

07/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

07/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

07/13 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome #

07/16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

07/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #

07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

07/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

* = canceled tour dates with Judas Priest

^ = Judas Priest will still play 3/16 Aukland show without Ozzy

# = with Megadeth