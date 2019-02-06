Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized for flu complications

Ozzy Osbourne // Photo by David Brendan Hall

A week after postponing the entire European leg of his “No More Tours 2” trek, Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalized for “complications from the flu”, reports his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne.

Last week, Ozzy regretfully announced that he was “devastated” to postpone the tour with Judas Priest, which was supposed to kick off January 30th in Dublin, Ireland, explaining he was “coming down with the flu and bronchitis.” His publicist further specified that Osbourne was “diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor [felt] could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule.”



Now, Sharon reports that Ozzy has been hospitalized, tweeting today (February 6th), “As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

The metal legend’s latest health issue follows a serious staph infection in his hand that required surgery and forced him to postpone four shows on his North American trek last fall. He has already rescheduled those gigs as part of his upcoming 2019 North American summer run with Megadeth.

As of now, Ozzy is set to resume touring March 9th in Sydney, Australia. His North American trek begins May 25th with a headlining performance at the Rocklahoma festival, while he has promised to reschedule the European tour for the fall. An updated itinerary can be seen here.