Passion Pit announces 10th anniversary Manners tour

Passion Pit’s debut album, Manners, officially turns 10 this year. To celebrate the breakthrough LP, the synthpop outfit’s mastermind Michael Angelakos is heading out on a special anniversary tour across North America.
Set to run from April 30th until May 25th, the new series of dates includes stops in San Diego, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Denver, and Chicago. Angelakos will also touch down in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Boston, and Philadelphia.
Find the full itinerary below. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 8th at 10 a.m. local time.
Purchase Manners on vinyl over on ReverbLP. You can also get tickets here.
Passion Pit 2019 Tour Dates:
04/30 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
05/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/12 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
05/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
05/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/19 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids theatre
05/21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
05/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
05/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Revisit a pair of singles off Manners:
The Manners anniversary tour follows the 2017 Passion Pit album, Tremendous Sea of Love, which Angelakos supported with a tour last year. The frontman, who’s long been open and honest about his struggles with bipolar disorder and depression, later explained to me that, despite wanting to take a step back from the road, he decided to do the tour because he needed the money to cover his medical costs.
In 2017, Angelakos launched The Wishart Group, an advocacy company whose mission is to support musicians by providing them with legal, educational, and healthcare services.