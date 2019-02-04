Passion Pit announces 10th anniversary Manners tour

Passion Pit, photo by Autumn Andel

Passion Pit’s debut album, Manners, officially turns 10 this year. To celebrate the breakthrough LP, the synthpop outfit’s mastermind Michael Angelakos is heading out on a special anniversary tour across North America.

Set to run from April 30th until May 25th, the new series of dates includes stops in San Diego, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Denver, and Chicago. Angelakos will also touch down in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Boston, and Philadelphia.



Find the full itinerary below. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 8th at 10 a.m. local time.

Purchase Manners on vinyl over on ReverbLP. You can also get tickets here.

Passion Pit 2019 Tour Dates:

04/30 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

05/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/12 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

05/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

05/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/19 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids theatre

05/21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

05/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

05/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Revisit a pair of singles off Manners:

The Manners anniversary tour follows the 2017 Passion Pit album, Tremendous Sea of Love, which Angelakos supported with a tour last year. The frontman, who’s long been open and honest about his struggles with bipolar disorder and depression, later explained to me that, despite wanting to take a step back from the road, he decided to do the tour because he needed the money to cover his medical costs.

In 2017, Angelakos launched The Wishart Group, an advocacy company whose mission is to support musicians by providing them with legal, educational, and healthcare services.