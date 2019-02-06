Here’s Paul Rudd living his best damn life at a Foo Fighters concert

Paul Rudd rocking out at a Foo Fighters concert in Atlanta

Between Trump’s State of the Union address last night, and Adam Levine’s Chipotle bag-inspired tummy tattoos, it’s been a rather dark last few days here in America. However, leave it to Paul Rudd to remind us that we can always find a little comfort in the power of rock.

The 49-year-old actor attended a Foo Fighters’ pre-Super Bowl concert in Atlanta, and boy, did he let loose — especially when Dave Grohl & co. rolled out their cover of “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones. Fan-caught footage captured Rudd headbanging with reckless abandon, totally absorbed in the moment, living His Best Damn Life.



(Read: Study claims that attending a concert once every two weeks can add nine years to your life)

Watch the awesome footage below, and let’s remember to protect Rudd, that delightful, ageless, bass-slappin’ human, at all costs.

Here’s Paul Rudd loving the hell out of the Foo Fighters show last night pic.twitter.com/ykxmhqCna1 — Aaron Chewning (@AaronChewning) February 4, 2019

Grohl had a similar badass reaction while attending a Metallica concert back in 2017. The Foos frontman was seen front and center rocking out in the snake pit.

