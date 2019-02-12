Pearl Jam to serve as 2019 Record Store Day Ambassadors

Record Store Day couldn’t find a better band to serve as its 2019 ambassador: none other than Pearl Jam will assume the mantle for this year’s vinyl celebration, set to take place Saturday, April 13th.

In a statement announcing the news, Record Store Day co-founder/organizer Carrie Colliton said, “I’ve worked in and around record stores for my entire adult life and feel like I’ve grown up with Pearl Jam because of it. My early, early advance copy of Ten came with me on a free-ranging trek through Europe at an impressionable age, some of my craziest and best midnight sales were for Pearl Jam albums, and any one of their songs makes me think of my favorite record store co-workers. This Ambassadorship is a natural fit– a band that stays true to themselves and the people who love them, and a form of retail that does pretty much the same thing.”



Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready added, “Independent record stores are hugely important to me, and have been ever since I was 12 years-old. Before I even really knew what they were — there was a certain feeling of ‘this is a dream come true,’ and it’s a wonderland and there’s so much to learn in here… and it’s still that way.”

The co-ambassador went on to deliver a passionate call to action: “Support every independent record store that you can. They’re really a good part of society. Know if you love music, this is the place to find it. And it helps people who work here and that’s important, too.”

“Come out on Record Store Day, but also make it Record Store Year.”

Now in its 11th year, Record Store Day is an annual celebration of independent record stores. The day typically brings a number of exclusive releases and special performances to shops across the world. Past RSD ambassadors have included Dave Grohl, Jack White, Metallica, St. Vincent, and Iggy Pop, and several of these former ambassadors assembled new releases as part of their respective tenure. As Pearl Jam are known to be working on new music, hopefully they follow suit.