Periphery announce new album, Periphery IV: Hail Stan, release “Blood Eagle” song: Stream

Periphery, photo by Travis Shinn

Progressive metal act Periphery have unveiled details of their upcoming album. The disc, titled Periphery IV: Hail Stan, will be released on April 5th, and the band has unleashed a video for the first single, “Blood Eagle” (watch below).

The new album follows 2016’s Periphery III: Select Difficulty, which earned the band a Grammy nomination for the track “The Price Is Wrong”. This time around, Periphery are releasing the album through their recently formed own label, 3DOT Recordings, allowing the band to take a longer time to create the effort.



“We finally spent a year on a record,” stated guitarist/programmer Jake Bowen. “We’ve never been able to do that. The quality and pacing of the work show we took our time with this one. That’s an important note about this. We really got to do everything we wanted to do in the space we had to do it.”

Guitarist Mark Holcomb added, “I think you can hear the adventurous intent behind much of this material as a result. We’re all the happiest we’ve ever been with a release, and it’s no coincidence. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

As for the new song, “Blood Eagle”, Holcomb said, “We’ve known since the late stages of P4 writing sessions that ‘Blood Eagle’ would be the first song we released. It’s an unrelenting song that, even while we were writing it, we could say to ourselves: ‘We NEED to play this live.’ The original demo was vastly different, and through the songwriting process, it took on this kind of violent, explosive nature that is always hard to synthesize. That energy excited us and we knew it’d be the first thing we’d let you all hear.”

To promote the new album, Periphery will embark on a spring U.S. tour with Dance Gavin Dance beginning with a March 30th gig at Snow Fest in Anaheim, California, and wrapping with an April 20th show in Columbus, Ohio. A full list of tour dates can be seen below, and you can get tickets here.

Periphery IV: Hail Stan can be pre-ordered in various physical bundles at this location or digitally via iTunes. Watch the video for “Blood Eagle”, directed by Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn, below:

Periphery IV: Hail Stan Artwork:

Periphery IV: Hail Stan Tracklist:

01. Reptile

02. Blood Eagle

03. CHVRCH BVRNER

04. Garden In The Bones

05. It’s Only Smiles

06. Follow Your Ghost

07. Crush

08. Sentient Glow

09. Satellites

Periphery 2019 US Tour with Dance Gavin Dance:

03/30 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim (Snow Fest)

03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

04/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

04/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

04/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music

04/07 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/09 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

04/11 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

04/12 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/14 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

04/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

04/17 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

04/18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

04/19 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

04/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall