Peter Cottontale shares heartwarming music video for “Forever Always”: Watch

Peter Cottontale in "Forever Always" music video

Last summer, The Social Experiment band member Peter Cottontale unveiled his debut solo song, “Forever Always”. Along with loads of lovey-dovey feelings, the heartwarming track is packed with guest collaborators like longtime friend and colleague Chance the Rapper, as well as Daniel Caesar, Rex Orange County, Madison Ryann Ward, and Yebba.

In honor of Valentine’s Day on Thursday, Cottontale shared a wholesome new music video for “Forever Always”. Created by Chicago’s A Weird Life Films Production, the clip shows a vast array of different types of love, from romantic couples to families, friends, and folks with their dogs. Its hazy, old-school filter and simple pastel blocks of pink and pink also add to the visual’s sentimental, cutesy tone.



Cottontale, who serves as Chance’s bandleader, is expected to release his first solo album, Catch, this spring. He also assisted in the production of Jamila Woods’ new full-length, LEGACY! LEGACY!, due out in May.

While we wait for Cottontale’s debut LP, pick up The Social Experiment’s releases on vinyl by swinging over to ReverbLP.