Peter Frampton diagnosed with degenerative muscle disease

Peter Frampton, photo by Amy Harris

Yesterday, Peter Frampton announced an expansive farewell tour. As the legendary rocker revealed in an interview with CBS This Morning, his decision to retire was motivated by a recent diagnosis of Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a degenerative muscle disease.

Frampton, 68, believes that the disease will eventually progress to his fingers, ultimately rendering him unable to play guitar. “I’m a perfectionist and I do not want to go out there and feel like, ‘Oh I can’t, this isn’t good.’ That would be a nightmare for me. It’s my passion, I’ve been playing guitar for 60 years. Started when I was eight and now I’m 68. So, I’ve had a very good run,” Frampton told CBS This Morning.



He added, “The reason I’m calling it the ‘farewell tour,’ again, is because I know that I will be at the top of my game for this tour and I will make it through this and people won’t be saying, ‘Oh you know, he can’t play as good.’ I can. But we just don’t know for how long.”

The 40-date tour commences in June and runs through October. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 11th. Once they sell out, you can get tickets here. One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at Johns Hopkins University.

Along with the tour, Frampton plans to release a new double album in June.