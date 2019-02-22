Peter Frampton announces “Finale the Farewell Tour”

Peter Frampton, photo via Facebook

Rock icon Peter Frampton has announced his retirement from the stage. After rousing crowds for more than 50 years, the music legend will take his final bow on a North American farewell tour.

The expansive “Finale the Farewell Tour” runs from June 18th all the way to October 12th and will see Frampton hit nearly every major city. Memphis, Pittsburgh, Montreal, Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, and Chicago are listed on his schedule. The 68-year-old veteran guitarist is also marked down to appear in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle.



Select dates on the trek will see Frampton share the stage with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, as well as his own son, Julian Frampton.

Consult Frampton’s full farewell itinerary below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 11th via LiveNation. Once they sell out, you can get tickets via StubHub.

Peter Frampton’s 2019 “Finale the Farewell Tour” Dates:

06/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel

06/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall

06/22 – Montgomery, AL @ Wind Creek Casino

06/23 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

06/26 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

06/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

06/29 – Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort *^

06/30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

07/03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater *

07/05 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Fest

07/07 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

07/09 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

07/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/13 – Stayner, ON @ Roxodus Music Festival

07/23 – Traverse City, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts

07/25 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

07/26 – Morgantown, WV @ MountainFest Motorcycle Rally *

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *

07/29 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater *

08/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

08/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

08/16-21 – Barcelona, ES @ Keeping the Blues Alive Cruise +

08/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

09/01 – Albany, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

09/02 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

09/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

09/06 – Miami, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *

09/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/10 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre *

09/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

09/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *#

09/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

09/21 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

09/22 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion *

09/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort & Casino *+

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Red Rocks Resort Spa & Casino +

09/29 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Casino *+

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *+

10/03 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *+

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *+

10/06 – Tuoloumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino Resort *+

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *+

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Ilani Resort & Casino *+

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Concord Pavilion *+

* = w/ Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

+ = w/ Julian Frampton

Frampton spent much of his early years with bands Humble Pie and The Herd before later settling into a solo career. His solo release Frampton Comes Alive!, which just celebrated its 43rd anniversary, is one of the top-selling live albums of all time.

Over the course of his decades-long career, Frampton has also worked alongside fellow legends like Ringo Starr, David Bowie, and members of Pearl Jam; additionally, he’s known for turning in multiple appearances on The Simpsons and Family Guy (as himself). Most recently, Frampton performed as part of the star-studded Chris Cornell tribute concert, “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell”.

Revisit two of Frampton's biggest hits below.