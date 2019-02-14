Pornhub releases raunchy Valentine’s Day rap album, featuring Tekashi 6ix9ine & Lil Xan: Stream

Tonight, couples all around the world will celebrate Valentine’s Day by trading sentimental gazes over a fancy candlelight dinner. Then they’ll take a lovely, almost poetic, stroll through the city, hand in hand, totally enraptured by one another’s presence and the warmth they share in their hearts. Ultimately, the night will conclude with the most romantic of acts: Blasting Pornhub’s new Valentine’s Day rap album.

Not ones to pass up on the chance to go hard and deep on the jams — remember, they do love Kanye West and Prince — Pornhub have released a six-song collection to soundtrack all the sweaty bedroom activity that’s set to take place today. There are raunchy, carnal offerings from the likes of Lil Xan, PnB Rock, and Asian Doll among others. Blac Chyna provides an opening skit detailing all her holiday plans, and let’s just say that calling it NSFW would be an understatement. If you can look past the troubling legal woes that plague Tekashi 6ix9ine, there’s also a song by him.



“To help ease the stress of planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, we wanted to show our fans some love by curating an album so seductive that it would make Cupid himself blush — and is guaranteed to end your night with a bang,” Corey Price, the Vice President of Pornhub, noted in a press release (via Complex).

You heard it from Corey. You’ll be up and (maybe even be going down) in no time.

Stream Pornhub’s full Valentine’s Day album below.

Pornhub Valentine’s Day Album Tracklist:

01. Pornhub Valentine (Intro Skit) – Black Chyna

02. Right Now – PnB Rock

03. LANES – Lil AK and Tekashi 6ix9ine

04. Shake It – Lil Xan

05. Truth – Asian Doll

06. In My Bag – 24hrs and MadeinTYO