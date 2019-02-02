Geoff Barrow accuses Lil Pump of stealing Annihilation sample for “deeply f*cking sexist song”

Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury

Portishead’s Geoff Barrow is hardly a fan of Lil Pump.

On Friday, the English multi-instrumentalist slammed the Miami rapper on Twitter, accusing him of sampling “The Alien” off his and Ben Salisbury’s score to last year’s Annihilation for his “deeply fucking sexist song “Racks on Racks”.



“Just so you know we didn’t give clearance,” Barrow said, insisting, “As 2 fathers of daughters, this shit needs to seriously fuck off.” Sailsibury also retweeted the tweet.

Barrow proceeded to bash Lil Pump personally adding, “I would of described him as a rapper but he ain’t. Rakim and [Chuck D] and [Guilty Simpson] are rappers. Fuk knows what he is other than an Misogynist.

“There ain’t no royalties to win here,” he continued. “I’ve done this dance before… but if we had our own way he’d be forced to donate all money to woman’s refuge charities.”

He later asked his followers, “How can this shit exist in the same world as the #metoo movement and it doesn’t get called out? Utter bullshit.”

Following the tweets, Barrow offered a statement to Pitchfork:

“We don’t expect any royalties and copyright infringement is not our issue. We want people to know that in no way have we granted the use of our music to be used on a track that is So terribly degrading to young woman. As fathers & firm supporters of the Me too movement We are amazed how tracks like this are not called out by the media for this reason. I know people will try and Call us out as old fuckers and the music ain’t for us and they would be right but misogamy is still Bullshit what ever age you are.”

Salisbury has since responded to the news, tweeting: “Agree with everything [Barrow] says here. If you want to make or listen to this sexist crap then that’s your call. But if, when you hear our Annihilation score in there, you think we might somehow endorse it, then you couldn’t be more wrong. There was no permission.”

As Pitchfork points out, this isn’t the first time Barrow has been up in arms about sampling use. In 2014, he called out The Weeknd for “Belong to the World”, claiming it was a redux of Portishead’s Third single, “Machine Gun”.

Stream both the “The Alien” and “Racks on Racks” below, followed by the tweets.

Who is lill Pump ?

He’s used Mine and @Benjaminsal Annihilation score in his deeply fucking sexist song https://t.co/TlUSHJSVMz

Just so you know we didn’t give clearance..

As 2 fathers of daughters this shit needs to seriously fuck off — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) February 1, 2019

I would of described him as a rapper but he ain’t Rakim & @MrChuckD @guiltysimpson are rappers.

Fuk knows what he is other than

an Misogynist. — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) February 1, 2019

There ain’t no royalties to win here

I’ve done this dance before…

but if we had our own way he’d be forced to donate all money to woman’s refuge charities. — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) February 1, 2019