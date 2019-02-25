Menu
Queen kicks off 2019 Academy Awards with rousing performance: Watch

Kicking off the night with a medley of hits

by
on February 24, 2019, 8:17pm
Queen at Oscars

After an embarrassing public debacle led to the decision to go host-less at the 2019 Oscars, the ceremony’s producers were left with the challenge of figuring out how to open Hollywood’s Biggest Night. Just under a week ago, we finally got our answer when it was revealed Queen had been tapped to kick off the 91st Academy Awards in classic rock style.

The booking made sense since one of the year’s most commercially successful and frequently nominated pictures, Bohemian Rhapsodytold the story of the band and their late, great Freddie Mercury. With the movie vying for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Rami Malek, Queen and replacement frontman Adam Lambert celebrated the music icons’ songs with a hit-filled medley of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions”.

Check out a replay of the performance below.

