Judge sets R Kelly’s bond at $1 million, orders him to stay away from minors

R Kelly's mugshot

On Saturday, R Kelly made his first appearance in a Chicago court since being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. set Kelly’s bond at $1 million — or, $250,000 for each of the four victims he’s charged with sexually abusing. Additionally, Kelly has been ordered to forfeit his passport. He is also not allowed to communicate with any of his alleged victims, nor is he allowed to have relations with anyone 18 years old or younger (three of Kelly’s victims were said to be between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time).



Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told the judge that such stipulations were unnecessary. “Contrary to the song, Mr. Kelly doesn’t like to fly,” Greenberg said, in reference to the the singer’s past hit, “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Greenberg added that Kelly’s current finances are a “mess” and he is unable to immediately post bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, February 25th at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Kelly was previously charged with child pornography in 2002, but was later acquitted by a jury. In the years since then, the singer has been dogged by allegations of sexual abuse, engaging in sexual relationships with underage women, falsely imprisoning women for the purpose of sex, and knowingly transmitting sexual diseases. The airing of the Lifetime’s docu-series Surviving R Kelly, brought renewed interest in the allegations, and led to the launching of several criminal investigations.

In addition to the case in Chicago, Kelly is the subject of a criminal investigation in Georgia over claims of assault and imprisonment. Additionally, a second grand jury has been assembled in the Southern District of New York, based on federal investigations by the F.B.I. and the I.R.S., according to The New Yorker, and a third grand jury could soon be convened by the Department of Homeland Security over allegations of sex trafficking.