R Kelly charged with 10 counts of criminal sex abuse

R. Kelly

A grand jury in Chicago has indicted R Kelly on 10 counts of criminal sex abuse, according The Chicago Sun Times.

Nine of the 10 counts involve victims ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old. Each charge is a class 2 felony and carries a maximum sentence of three to seven years in prison.



Over a dozen of Kelly’s alleged victims reportedly testified before the grand jury. Additionally, prosecutors obtained a video allegedly showing the singer raping an underage woman.

A warrant has been issued for Kelly’s arrest.

Kelly was previously charged with child pornography in 2002, but was later acquitted by a jury. In the years since then, the singer has been dogged by allegations of sexual abuse, engaging in sexual relationships with underage women, falsely imprisoning women for the purpose of sex, and knowingly transmitting sexual diseases. The airing of the Lifetime’s docu-series Surviving R Kelly, brought renewed interest in the allegations, and led to the launching of several criminal investigations.

In addition to the case in Chicago, Kelly is the subject of a criminal investigation in Georgia over claims of assault and imprisonment. Additionally, a second grand jury has been assembled in the Southern District of New York, based on federal investigations by the F.B.I. and the I.R.S., according to The New Yorker, and a third grand jury could soon be convened by the Department of Homeland Security over allegations of sex trafficking.

While his attorneys maintain that the singer is innocent of all allegations, Kelly himself has been hiding out in Chicago’s Trump Tower, and was recently admitted to the hospital with panic attacks. He’s also been dropped by his longtime record label, and his manager was arrested for making terroristic threats against Kelly’s accusers.