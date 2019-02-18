Grand jury assembled in R Kelly investigation, indictment pending: Report

R. Kelly

After years of evading criminal charges, the walls are closing in on R Kelly.

Following the discovery of a new video tape allegedly showing the R&B singer raping an underage girl, a grand jury has been convened in Illinois, according to TMZ. Veteran reporter Jim DeRogatis, whose been covering the allegations against Kelly for two decades, adds that an indictment is pending and Kelly could be arrested soon.



The tape was uncovered by attorney Michael Avenatti, whose firm is representing a former associate of Kelly. Late last week, Avenatti handed the tape over to Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Several of Kelly’s alleged victims were then flown to Chicago to review the tape and contextualize its contents, TMZ reports.

According to CNN, which has seen the tape, it spans nearly 45 minutes in length and depicts Kelly engaging in sexual activities with a girl who appears to be 14 years old. Avenatti says the video is different than the one used as evidence in Kelly’s 2002 child pornography case, for which he was acquitted. He also claims that “the time frame of the sexual assaults depicted in the video is within in the Illinois statues of limitations.”

In a statement to TMZ, R. Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, said he was “unaware of any ‘special’ grand jury being convened to look into R. Kelly. There is no record of any such proceedings, and no need for them. The report is false.”

This is a development story…