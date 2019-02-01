Philadelphia bans R Kelly: “This city doesn’t welcome him”

R. Kelly

R Kelly is getting no love from the City of Brotherly Love.

The embattled R&B singer, who has been accused of sexual abuse by a multitude of women, has been symbolically banned from visiting the city of Philadelphia.



On Thursday, the Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed a resolution to “mute” R Kelly in solidarity with the ongoing campaign to boycott the singer.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the resolution supports #MuteRKelly’s goal of remedying “decades of silence surrounding” Kelly’s alleged sexual abuse of “black girls as young as 13” by denying the singer “a public platform” to continue his career. The resolution does not outright ban Kelly from Philadelphia, but serves “a public declaration” that “this city doesn’t welcome” him.

“I believe that R Kelly and predators like him should be shamed and banished from the public sphere,” said Councilwoman Helen Gym, a co-sponsor of the resolution.

Kelly has not been convicted of any sex crimes, but he is facing a federal investigation as well as state cases in Georgia and Illinois.