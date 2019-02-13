Rain Phoenix and Michael Stipe share collaborative song “Time is the Killer”: Stream

Michael Stipe and Rain Phoenix in "Time is the Killer" music video

Rain Phoenix, actor, musician, and sister to Joaquin and River Phoenix, has just released her debut solo song. It’s titled “Time is the Killer” and features contributions from R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

The collaborative track is accompanied by an official music video that sees both Stipe and Rain recording in the studio and then dancing along a graffiti-lined street. The clip was helmed by Bobby Bukowski and Bradley Gregg. The two previously worked with Rain’s late brother River, who died in 1993; Bukowski served as cinematographer on River’s 1991 film Dogfight, while Gregg appeared on screen alongside River in the 1986 film Stand By Me.



Check out the video below.

“Time is the Killer” is taken from a new limited edition 10-inch that’s called Time Gone, due out February 14th. Along with today’s track, it features two unreleased songs from River’s band Aleka’s Attic, “Where I’d Gone” and “Scales & Fishnails”.

In a statement (via Pitchfork), Rain reflected on her brother’s passing, and why she’s decided to release Time Gone:

It’s so hard to believe [River Phoenix]’s been gone for 25 years. It really made me think about the construct of time, how we create it to make sense of things, and how especially with grief, it never really snaps to a grid. That said, a quarter of a century has a definite weight to it and I felt compelled and guided to share River the musician, with the world.

Time Gone Artwork:

Time Gone Tracklist:

01. Time is the Killer (feat. Michael Stipe)

02. Where I’d Gone by Aleka’s Attic

03. Scales & Fishnails by Aleka’s Attic