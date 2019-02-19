Rancid to headline traveling beer and music festival The Bash

Rancid's The Bash, photo by Raymond Ahner

Beer and punk rock go together like… well, like beer and punk rock, really. So fans of both should be excited that Rancid will headline a new touring music and craft beer festival called The Bash.

Coming in partnership with event producer and promoter Synergy Global Entertainment, Inc. and beer event specialists Brew Ha Ha Productions, The Bash takes place over seven stops this spring. Rancid curated the music lineup themselves, tapping Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, H20, Madball, Noi!se, and Sharp Shock to join them on the road. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will also perform at the opening Phoenix date on May 11th, replacing Pennywise, who won’t be present.



As for the beverage portion of the bill, each stop will feature Brewstomper Golden Ale, Rancid’s collaboration with Durango, Colorado’s Ska Brewing. A press release promises “a selection of over 100 different craft beers,” with a rotating taps from breweries including Helio Basin Brewing, Modern Times, Sockeye Brewing, 7 Seas Brewing, Jackrabbit Brewing Co., 21st Amendment, and more at select stops. The tastings will run until 4:00 p.m., though how they’ll be run and what they’ll feature will vary based on local laws.

Tickets and more info can be found at The Bash’s website. Check the schedule and announcement poster below.

The Bash 2019 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Margaret T. Hance Park

05/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Rillito Park Racetrack

06/02 – Englishtown, NJ @ Old Bridge Township Raceway Park

06/08 – Boise, ID @ Memorial Stadium

06/09 – Tacoma, WA @ America’s Car Museum @ LeMay’s

06/15 – San Jose, CA @ Santa Clara County Fairgrounds

06/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park

The Bash 2019 Initial Beer Lineup:

Phoenix, AZ – The Shop, Helio Basin Brewing, Modern Times, Helton Brewing, and Ska Brewing

Tucson, AZ – The Shop, Stone Brewing, Barrio Brewing, Modern Times, and Ska Brewing

Englishtown, NJ – Heretic Brewing, High Water Brewing, Bell’s Brewing, Solid Ground, and Ska Brewing

Boise, ID – Payette Brewing, Sockeye Brewing, Edge Brewing, Iron Horse Brewery, and Ska Brewing

Tacoma, WA – Pike Brewing, 7 Seas Brewing, Stone Brewing, Harmon Brewing, and Ska Brewing

San Jose, CA – Ska Brewing, 21st Amendment, Modern Times, Faction Brewing, and Stone Brewing

Sacramento, CA – New Glory Craft Brewery, Jackrabbit Brewing Co., Seismic Brewing Company, Auburn Alehouse, and Ska Brewing

