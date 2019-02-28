Record Store Day 2019 reveals full list of exclusive releases

Record Store Day 2019

Record Store Day has revealed the extensive list of limited edition vinyl, cassettes, and box sets that will be available as part of its 2019 edition taking place on Saturday, April 13th. As previously reported, Pearl Jam serve as this year’s RSD Global Ambassador.

Highlights include a new music from Courtney Barnett and Erykah Badu; a cover of “Stairway to Heaven” by Mastodon”; unreleased recordings from Jeff Buckley, Joe Strummer, and Bob Dylan; a new collaboration between Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and the surviving members of Queen; and covers of T. Rex songs by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer.



You can find specifics on some of the most notable releases below, and find many more detailed at the Record Store Day website.

— Pearl Jam’s live performance at Seattle’s Easy Street Records in 2005 will be released on vinyl for the first time. Limited to 6,000 copies.

— Red Hot Chili Peppers members Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer have teamed up to cover two T. Rex songs, “Jeepster” and “Monolith”. The 7-inch vinyl is limited to 3,000 copies worldwide.

— Courtney Barnett will release a brand new single called “Everybody Here Hates You” (b/w “Small Talk”). Featuring hand illustrated artwork by Barnett herself, the 12-inch vinyl is limited to 2,000 copies.

— Erykah Badu and James Poyser have teamed up to cover Squeeze’s signature single “Tempted”. The cover also features contributions from Thundercat, Derrick Hodge, and Ali Jackson, and will be pressed on 7-inch vinyl limited to 3,500 copies worldwide.

— Seven unreleased Jeff Buckley studio performances will be collected in a new release called In Transition. Recorded during his first studio session for Columbia Records in 1993, the release includes early versions of songs from his lone LP, Grace, as well as a unique interpretation of Nina Simone’s “If You Knew” and an early rendition of his iconic “Hallelujah” cover. Limited to 3,000 copies.

— Third Man Records will release four tiny 3-inch vinyl records containing music from The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and Jack White solo. Each release is limited to 2,000 copies.

— Foo Fighters are also releasing a tiny 3-inch vinyl version of their classic “Big Me”. Its limited to 5,000 copies.

— Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins has teamed up with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor to finish “Holy Man”, a song written by The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson in 1977.

— Mastodon will pay homage to their late manage Nick John with a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven”, which they’ve dubbed, Stairway to Nick John. Limited to 1,500 copies, the 10-inch vinyl will benefit the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

— Death Grips will offer the first physical release of ” Crouching Tiger, Hidden Gabber” and “More than the Fairy” features Les Claypool. Limited to 3,500 copies.

— Bob Dylan will release the original New York test pressing of Blood on the Tracks. Limited to 7,500 copies, this LP is an exact duplicate of the test pressing, containing unique mixes from Dylan’s New York session, available commercially for the first time.

— Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard will pay tribute to friend and collaborator Richard Swift with a new 7-inch split single featuring two unreleased tracks recorded by the pair. The A-side is an unreleased demo of “Me and Magdalena” which Gibbard wrote for The Monkees’ 2016 album Good Times!. The B-side is an alternate unreleased version of Teenage Fanclub’s “The Concept” from Gibbard’s cover of the band’s Bandwagonesque album, which he released in 2017. Limited to 1,600 copies, with proceeds benefiting MusiCares.

— Elvis Costello & Imposters will release Purse, a new EP bringing together the songs Costello has written with Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and Burt Bacharach. Limited to 3,000 copies.

— A pair of unreleased Joe Strummer recordings from 1993 will be packaged in a limited-edition 12-inch vinyl called The Rockfield Studio Tracks.

— The Goblin rarity “Yell” will be reissued for the first-time ever on red vinyl. Limited to just 500 copies.

— Green Day will release a live vinyl recording of their 1994 performance at Woodstock. Limited to 6,800 copies.

— Green River, the short-lived supergroup featuring Mark Arm and Steve Turner of Mudhoney and Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam, have unearthed an unreleased live recording from 1984. Titled Live at the Tropicana 1984, it’s limited to 2,000 copies.

— Greta Van Fleet’s From the Fires will be released on vinyl for the first time.

— Mark Lanegan Band will release a new single, “Stitch It Up”, b/w an exclusive b-side called “Song To Manset”. The 7-inch is limited to 1,000 copies.

— Mission of Burma’s 1988 album Peking Spring will receive its first-ever vinyl release. Limited to 2,000 copies.

— Sigur Rós will offer up two exclusive vinyl releases. The first is 22° Lunar Halo, the soundtrack to a brand new work by Taiwanese choreographer Tsung-lung, and the second is Variations On Darkness, the band’s soundtrack to a series of choreographed performances from the Iceland Dance Company. Both releases are limited to 2,000 copies.