Reignwolf soundtracks first werewolf movie ever in new video for “Over & Over”: Watch

Reignwolf, photo by David Brendan Hall

On Friday, Reignwolf will finally drop their highly anticipated debut album, Hear Me Out. The release comes seven years after Jordan Cook first donned the moniker and came to fruition after sharing the stage with legendary icons Black Sabbath. Given that storied history, it’s perhaps fitting that the video for their new single “Over & Over” would be something of a callback to the past.

Directed and edited by Marshall J. Baumgartner and Steve Markoff, the video culls together footage from George Chesebro’s 1925 silent film Wolf Blood, which is often touted as the first werewolf movie ever made. As you’ll see below, the film follows warring logging crews, whose lack of civility requires the use of — yep, you guessed it — wolf’s blood. It’s well-suited imagery for Cook’s scratchy growl and the haunting swirl of the track’s guitars.



Watch below.

In support of the album, Reignwolf will hit the road starting this Friday in Seattle. The band will also be performing at the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion, of which Consequence of Sound is a presenting partner. Consult the full tour itinerary below and get your tickets here.

Reignwolf 2019 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Sunset

03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

03/07 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

03/09 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

03/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

03/14-16 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

05/03-05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

05/10-12 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival