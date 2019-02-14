Rex Orange County returns with “New House”: Stream

Rex Orange County

English songwriter Alexander O’Connor, a.k.a. Rex Orange County, has returned with a new single called “New House”. Presumambly, it marks our first preview of O’Connor’s upcoming third album and follow-up to 2017’s Apricot Princess. Take a listen below.

In a message posted to Twitter, O’Connor wrote, “life is weird and it seems like everyone has a difficult time in one way or another. the greatest things always seem to come with a level of confusion that makes it easy to question whether anything maters….. with that being said, i must confirm that i still love doing this and that i’m beyond grateful for all the support i’ve been shown. life is good. i’m happier today than i was for the majority of last year. Thea is my valentine….. and whether you’re in love today or not, this one is for you, from me. it’s called New House.”



Most recently, we saw O’Connor team up with Randy Newman for a new version of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”.