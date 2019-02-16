Rick and Morty writer to serve as showrunner for Marvel’s Loki

Loki (Marvel)

Out of all the anti-heroes and villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki easily has the greatest sense of humor. His predilection to be playful with his own designed chaos has made him an all-time fan favorite, which is likely why he’s getting his own series for Disney+.

Yet it’s also why the series will be run by Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron. Yes, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the scribe behind the insanely chaotic and meta cartoon will write the pilot and serve as both showrunner and executive producer.



Sources tell the publication that Loki will be something of a time-traveling, shape-shifting trickster, who influences or thwarts certain historic events. You know, kind of like a psycho Doctor Who, or the way The Rolling Stones see Satan in “Sympathy for the Devil”, or, ahem, pretty much every episode of Rick and Morty. Waldron will be right at home.

In addition to Loki, Disney+ also has plans for similar spinoff series in the Marvel universe, including The Vision and the Scarlet Witch being run by Captain Marvel writer Jac Schaeffer and another involving Falcon and Winter Soldier by Empire‘s Malcolm Spellman.

Disney+ currently has no launch date, but is expected to bow in 2019.