Rob Lowe tweets Trump-like joke mocking Elizabeth Warren

Rob Lowe as Sam Seaborn on The West Wing

Sam Seaborn he is not: Rob Lowe is drawing criticism for a tweet he made about Democratic senator-turned-presidential contender Elizabeth Warren.

On Saturday, The West Wing actor made light of Warren’s claims to Native American ancestry by tweeting, “Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief.'” Lowe’s comments echoed those of Warren’s conservative critics, such as Donald Trump himself, who claim Warren identified as Native American as a way to advance her career. (A DNA test taken by Warren concluded that, at most, Warren is 1/32 Native American.)



After receiving pushback from many on the left — a.k.a. The West Wing’s core demographic — Lowe deleted his tweet and offered something of an apology. “I deleted my Elizabeth Warren tweet. It was a joke and some peeps got upset, and that’s never my intention. On the GOOD side: I just got to use the Oxford comma!”

In a follow-up tweet, Lowe offered an “Observation,” writing, “Many polarizing politicians actually LIKE each other, privately help each other, then publicly stir the pot, playing for votes. That’s fine. Only thing wrong with it is when we buy it whole cloth, breeding intolerance, anger and total inability to laugh at ANYTHING.”

I did not know that Rob Lowe is from the Donnie “the guns” Junior school of douchebaggery. pic.twitter.com/bN0RSlioPl — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 10, 2019

I deleted my Elizabeth Warren tweet. It was a joke and some peeps got upset, and that’s never my intention. On the GOOD side: I just got to use the Oxford comma! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 10, 2019