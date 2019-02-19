Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson announce 2019 North American Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are enjoying each other’s company so much, they’ve decided to embark on a third outing of their “Twins of Evil” tour. This time, the trek is dubbed “Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour 2019”, and it runs for six weeks this coming summer in North America.

The new leg kicks off July 9th in Baltimore, Maryland and wraps up with an August 18th show in Gilford, New Hampshire. Along the way, both Zombie and Manson will play the Wisconsin festivals Rock USA and Rock Fest.



The two rockers last teamed up this past summer for the “Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour”, and we had a photographer at the show in Holmdel, New Jersey; see our photo gallery here. During that tour, Zombie and Manson teamed up onstage to perform a cover of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter”, which they recorded especially for the outing.

Zombie will unleash a new album this year, although no title or release date has been announced as of yet. He’s also wrapping up work on his new movie, 3 From Hell. According to the tour press release, Manson is working on a new album, as well, but no specifics were given.

Tickets for the summer tour go on sale this Friday, February 22nd, via Live Nation, with presales starting as early as tomorrow. Tickets will also be available on StubHub.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson 2019 North American Tour:

07/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

07/10 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

07/12 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

07/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/14 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

07/16 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center

07/17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

07/19 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA *

07/20 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest *

07/21 – Council Bluffs, IA @ WestFair Amphitheatre

07/23 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

07/24 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

07/25 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena

08/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/06 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center

08/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

08/09 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

08/10 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center

08/11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County Coliseum

08/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/14 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

08/16 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

08/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

08/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

* = festival date