Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson announce 2019 North American Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are enjoying each other’s company so much, they’ve decided to embark on a third outing of their “Twins of Evil” tour. This time, the trek is dubbed “Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour 2019”, and it runs for six weeks this coming summer in North America.
The new leg kicks off July 9th in Baltimore, Maryland and wraps up with an August 18th show in Gilford, New Hampshire. Along the way, both Zombie and Manson will play the Wisconsin festivals Rock USA and Rock Fest.
The two rockers last teamed up this past summer for the “Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour”, and we had a photographer at the show in Holmdel, New Jersey; see our photo gallery here. During that tour, Zombie and Manson teamed up onstage to perform a cover of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter”, which they recorded especially for the outing.
Zombie will unleash a new album this year, although no title or release date has been announced as of yet. He’s also wrapping up work on his new movie, 3 From Hell. According to the tour press release, Manson is working on a new album, as well, but no specifics were given.
Tickets for the summer tour go on sale this Friday, February 22nd, via Live Nation, with presales starting as early as tomorrow. Tickets will also be available on StubHub.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson 2019 North American Tour:
07/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
07/10 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
07/12 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena
07/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/14 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
07/16 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center
07/17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
07/19 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA *
07/20 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest *
07/21 – Council Bluffs, IA @ WestFair Amphitheatre
07/23 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
07/24 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
07/25 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena
08/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/06 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center
08/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
08/09 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
08/10 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center
08/11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County Coliseum
08/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/14 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
08/16 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
08/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
08/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
* = festival date