It’s come to this: RoboCop is the new Colonel Sanders for KFC

RoboCop as Colonel Sanders for KFC

Over the past few years, KFC has seen a revolving door of comics and talent play their iconic Colonel Sanders: Norm MacDonald, Jim Gaffigan, Reba McEntire, Jason Alexander, and the list goes on. However, nobody could have expected to their latest candidate.

In a meta twist, the company has tapped Alex J. Murphy, aka RoboCop, to carry on the legend of their corporate icon. It’s a very self-aware move that is hardly short on comedy as they’ve shot three hilarious commercials featuring Detroit’s finest behind the ‘stache.



Watch all three below. Maybe it’s the time of the day, but that chicken has got this writer screaming, “I’d buy that for a dollar.” What’s more, it also has him amped to see whatever Neill Blomkamp is cooking up on his end with RoboCop Returns.

Believe it or not, this isn’t even the first time RoboCop has tried to sell people on greasy, fried chicken. As Bloody Disgusting’s Editor-in-Chief John Squires points out, Murphy was schilling these gut buckets ages upon ages ago as you can see below.