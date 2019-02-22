Menu
Robyn dazzles with “Ever Again” performance on Ellen: Watch

In continued support of one of last year's top albums, Honey

by
on February 22, 2019, 10:06am
Robyn on Ellen

February has been quite a busy month for Robyn, what with the release of “Super Cool” (her collaboration with Beck and The Lonely Island) and the stylish music video for “Send to Robin Immediately”. Committed to her hot streak, the Swedish singer appeared on Ellen on Friday morning to deliver a dazzling performance.

Set against a backdrop made to look like an underwater dream, Robyn powered through “Ever Again”, the closing track on her latest LP, Honey. For those still doubtful about her placement on our 30 Most Anticipated Tours list, look no further than this.

Watch it below.

Honey marked Robyn’s first full-length since 2010. It sweetly landed among our Top Albums of 2018 roundup.

The pop singer is currently on her European and North American tour. You can secure tickets to the upcoming dates here.

If you’d like to add Robyn to your vinyl collection, consider swinging by ReverbLP.
