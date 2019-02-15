Robyn shares stylish new video for “Send to Robin Immediately”: Watch

Robyn's new "Send to Robin Immediately" music video

Last week, Robyn joined Beck and The Lonely Island on “Super Cool”, recorded for the soundtrack to The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Today, the Swedish pop phenom returns with a music video for her latest solo single, “Send to Robin Immediately”.

Directed by Max Vitali, it follows a young, cool group of friends who partake in various outdoor activities. We see them dancing in the forest in the early morning fog and hanging out by a shimmering lake. Other scenes highlight couples making out.



To coincide with the video’s release, Robyn has launched a capsule collection with Björn Borg titled RBN. The gender-neutral fashion line can be seen on display in the new clip.

“RBN reflects my love for street style and how it’s signalled in youth culture,” Robyn said in a statement. “It is inspired by my favourite garments throughout the years. I thought it would be cool to make gear that I can wear both to go out running and clubbing in.”

“Send to Robin Immediately” is off Honey, one of 2018’s top albums. In support, Robyn is currently on her European and North American tour. You can secure tickets to the upcoming dates here.