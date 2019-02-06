Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Michael Jackson get their own themed cheeses

ALDI Cheeses

Rock and roll has often spawned weird merchandise — mostly thanks to KISS mastermind Gene Simmons — but this one takes the cake. Or shall we say, the cheese?

According to Delish, ALDI, the left-of-the-dial grocery store chain that traditionally looks like a setting from a dystopian novel, has begun offering rock and pop-themed cheeses, which are just screaming for your forthcoming Grammy parties.



(Read: The 25 Weirdest Pieces of Band Merchandise)

Yes, there now cheeses for die-hard (and, let’s be honest, hungry) fans of Guns N’ Roses (Sweet Cheddar of Mine), Def Leppard (Pour Some Gouda on Me), Wham! (Wake Me up Before You Goat Goat), Cyndi Lauper (Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina), Bonnie Tyler (Total Eclipse of the Havarti), and, well, Michael Jackson (Billie Goat Is Not My Lover).

If we’re going strictly by favorite songs, this writer’s gotta have some GNR and Jacko, but he also wouldn’t mind adding a little Wham! to his salad every once and awhile. Take a look for yourself below and see what rocks your appetite.

Get ’em quick, though, they’re limited edition.