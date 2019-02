Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, photo by Pooneh Ghana

Last summer saw Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever drop their full-length debut album. Released via renowned indie label Sub Pop, Hope Downs boasted 10 tracks, including early standout offerings like “Talking Straight”. The Melbourne natives are extending their momentum into 2019 with plans to put out a new 7-inch single in April.

The project is comprised of two songs, “In the Capital”, and B-side “Read My Mind”. As a teaser, RBCF have let loose the former track, a steadily and gently driving number that reminds me of a cross between Nada Surf and former Sub Pop act Death Cab for Cutie. Its fluid, almost dreamlike vibe matches the artwork (seen below) pretty well, and, according to one of the band’s singers/guitarists, was inspired by a swimming session.



“I first had the idea for the melody and some of the lyrics when I was swimming,” Fran Keaney recalled in a statement. “It’s taken a while to finish the song, to make it feel like the initial feeling. I can’t neatly describe it, but something like connection despite distance. I was thinking about transience and water and death and big cities and fishing towns and moon river.”

Hear “In the Capital” below.

The new 7-inch arrives April 26th and can be pre-ordered on Sub Pop’s website.

“In the Capital” b/w “Read My Mind” Artwork:

In support of the 7-inch and Hope Downs, RBCF will be spending the next couple of months touring North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia. In addition to headlining gigs, the group’s outing includes performances at festivals like Boston Calling, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Mad Cool Festival. Grab tickets on here.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever 2019 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Tasmania, AU @ Panama Fest

03/16 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Fest

04/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Triffid

05/03 – Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal

05/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Croxton

05/10 – Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar

05/24-26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

05/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/29 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/31 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/06 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/03 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/05 – Ewjik, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/07 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

07/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

07/11 – Dublin, IE @ The Iveagh Gardens

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/15 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

07/16 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

07/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

07/19 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires

07/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

07/23 – Reading, UK @ Sub89

07/27 – Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival