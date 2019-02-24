Roseanne seems to be doing well

Roseanne Barr

It’s been a little less than ten months since Roseanne Barr saw her rebooted ABC sitcom canceled following an Ambien-fueled, racially-charged Twitter tirade. Though she initially expressed remorse for her actions, once it became apparent her career in Hollywood was over, Roseanne has gone full scorched-earth. She’s lashed out at her former cast mates, declared war on Natalie Portman, and fully embraced all things MAGA.

This week, Roseanne resurfaced on her YouTube channel to post a bizarre video aimed at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



In the video Roseanne repeatedly refers to AOC as a “Farrakhan-loving… bug-eyed bitch” whose proposed Green New Deal would cost “hundreds of people decent-paying jobs.” (Thom Yorke would disagree.)

She goes on to decry socialism as “a fake fuckin’ con, it’s just like capitalism but it comes from the bottom up, not the top down. It’s a fuckin’ Ponzi scheme and a con game.” Roseanne continued, “And you know, here’s what they want immigrants. First of all cuz all their buddies are hiring them for less than minimum wage. That’s a big draw. And second, cuz no Americans are going to vote for their their ass anymore because we woke up to the shit you’re doing.” (FWIW, Trump has employed hundreds of undocumented workers at his resorts, and Democrats won the midterm popular vote by over 8 million.)

And to think, 10 months ago she had the highest-rated sitcom on television.