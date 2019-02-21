Royal Trux announce rescheduled North American tour

Royal Trux

On March 1st, Royal Trux are due to release their first album in nearly 20 years, White Stuff. The ’90s alternative rockers had planned to hit the road shortly after, but were forced to postpone their plans due to “unresolved issues” regarding the past arrest of band member Jennifer Herrema. Today, patient Royal Trux fans can rest easy, as the band has officially rescheduled its North American spring tour.

Royal Trux’s new lineup of dates now extends from May 10th through June 6th. Most of the cities on the postponed itinerary remain the same, such as Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, Boston, Detroit, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles. New stops include Montreal and Portland.



(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

Tickets will go on sale beginning March 22nd. Any tickets purchased for the original tour will be honored.

Find the full tour schedule below.

Royal Trux 2019 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater

05/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/16 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

05/17 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/01 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Revisit the title track off White Stuff: