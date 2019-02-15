Ryan Adams’ Big Colors album release canceled amid sexual abuse allegations: Report

Ryan Adams, photo by Philip Cosores

Trouble ensues for Ryan Adams.

Amidst recent reports of alleged sexual abuse, the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming studio album, Big Colors, has been shelved. The album, the first of three proposed for 2019, had been slated for an April 19th release via his own label Pax-Am.



As Variety points out, retailers are currently offering money back on any pre-orders, while Pax-Am has removed any pages tied to the album. Pax-Am distributors Blue Note and Capitol Records have yet to release a statement.

What’s more, both Benson amplifiers and JHS pedals have severed ties with Adams. The latter had released “the VCR”, a retro-looking guitar pedal that Adams had designed in conjunction with Pax-Am back in 2017.

In a statement, founder Christopher Benson wrote:

“We are saddened and surprised by the recent allegations against Mr. Ryan Adams as documented in the New York Times. We have decided to suspend our relationship with Mr. Adams at this moment, and will no longer move forward with the development of the Ryan Adams signature model. We have no further comment at this time.”

Josh Scott of JHS also released a statement via Twitter:

Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that the FBI opened an inquiry into Adams’ alleged communications with a minor. The agents will reportedly seek interviews with the alleged victim in addition to her friends and family. They may also subpoena hers and Adams’ cellphone records.