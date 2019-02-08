Metallica and San Francisco Giants teaming up for seventh annual “Metallica Night”

Metallica, courtesy of MLB.com

Metallica have announced details for their seventh annual “Metallica Night” with the San Francisco Giants, which will take place this spring. The band will take over Oracle Park, formerly AT&T Park, on April 26th, when the Giants go up against the New York Yankees.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo commented in a statement, “Mark your calendars for the seventh annual Metallica Night! On April 26, 2019 – just before we take off for our annual European summer vacation – we’ll celebrate one of our favorite hometown traditions, Metallica Night at Oracle Park with the San Francisco Giants.”



The statement adds, “Members of the band will be on hand to start things off with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the New York Yankees. As is customary, we’ll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games, as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event.”

Fans who opt for Special Event ticket packages will score a ticket to the game, plus a limited edition Metallica/Giants reversible knitted beanie.

A percentage of proceeds from sales from the Special Event tickets and pre-game VIP event in Triples Alley will benefit Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation. For addition information, visit Metallica.com.

Metallica will embark on the next North American leg of their “Worldwired Tour” on February 28th in El Paso, Texas. That will be followed by a European tour with Ghost, kicking off in May. See a full list of dates here.

