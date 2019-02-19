Santigold announces “10 Years Golder Tour”

Santigold is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her self-titled debut by embarking on a special US tour.
The “10 Years Golder Tour” officially kicks off the last week of April and lasts through late May. The itinerary features 10 dates altogether, including stops in Denver, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. You can get tickets here.
(Read: The 50 Most Outrageous Album Covers)
Each date will see Santigold perform her 2008 debut LP in full, along with other songs pulled from her extensive catalog. Her last proper full-length, 99¢, surfaced back in 2016, but she surprise-released a mixtape titled, I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions, just last summer.
Find Santigold’s full tour schedule below.
Santigold 10 Years Golder Tour Dates:
04/30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/03 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
05/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Revisit Santigold single “Creator”:
Purchase Santigold’s releases on vinyl over on ReverbLP.