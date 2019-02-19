Santigold announces “10 Years Golder Tour”

Santigold, photo by Craig Wetherby

Santigold is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her self-titled debut by embarking on a special US tour.

The “10 Years Golder Tour” officially kicks off the last week of April and lasts through late May. The itinerary features 10 dates altogether, including stops in Denver, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. You can get tickets here.



Each date will see Santigold perform her 2008 debut LP in full, along with other songs pulled from her extensive catalog. Her last proper full-length, 99¢, surfaced back in 2016, but she surprise-released a mixtape titled, I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions, just last summer.

Find Santigold’s full tour schedule below.

Santigold 10 Years Golder Tour Dates:

04/30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/03 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

05/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Revisit Santigold single “Creator”:

