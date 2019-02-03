Guillermo Del Toro’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark gets several new TV spots: Watch

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films)

Anyone over the age of 30 probably gets the chills at the mention of Alvin Schwartz’s Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark. The spooky trilogy of books shaped the lives of so many children in the stacks of school libraries across the nation throughout the ’80s and ’90s. That’s why we’re ultimately champing at the bit to see how its film adaptation will turn out.

On Friday, CBS Films dropped its theatrical poster (see below), which teased a first look at “Harold”, and tonight, they’re adding some ghouls to the Bowl with creepy spots that bring to life much of the folklore of Schwartz and artist Stephen Gammell. The first previews the iconic tale “The Big Toe” and the other teases a new “Jangly Man”.



Watch below.

"Who took my big to-o-o-o-o-e?" From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/am6qjrD5eg — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 3, 2019

Turn out the lights and prepare for terror… the Jangly Man is coming for you. From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/b76IxYSDwI — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 3, 2019

Directed by André Øvredal and written by Daniel Hageman, Kevin Hageman, and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town. The film stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, and Dean Norris, among others.

The film hits theaters on August 9th.