Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Roundtree, and Jessie T. Usher all play Shaft in hilarious new trailer: Watch

Shaft (New Line Cinema)

One of the real major curveballs while putting together this year’s film preview was this sequel to Shaft. Flying smooth under the radar, Tim Story’s follow-up to John Singleton’s 2000 requel came out of the night much like its titular hero.

But it’s a very welcome surprise.



After all, Singleton’s flick was a total joyride, wisely making Samuel L. Jackson the son of Richard Roundtree’s iconic hero, and pitting him against Christian Bale’s racist slimeball in a role that’s too prescient today. It was also a blockbuster hit, so why it took 19 years for a sequel is anyone’s guess.

Nevertheless, we’re getting one, and like the Halloween franchise, it’s going to be called Shaft for a third time, only this makes sense given we’re seeing an action film unfold across three generations of the infamous, no-nonsense detective.

Jessie T. Usher plays Jackson’s estranged child, and not surprisingly, he isn’t exactly hip to the family swagger. So, seeing him learn the ways through Jackson — and Roundtree, no less — should be a blast. Judging by the punchy new trailer, it will.

Watch below.

Shaft hits theaters on June 14th.