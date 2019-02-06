Sharon Van Etten tenderly covers gospel song “Never Grow Old”: Stream

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Amy Price

Sharon Van Etten ushered in 2019 with Remind Me Tomorrow, easily one of the best albums we’ve heard this year thus far. The singer-songwriter is back today with even more material, this time via a cover of the Southern gospel song “Never Grow Old”.

Originally written by Baptist minister James Cleveland Moore, Sr., this gospel classic has been reworked many times over by the likes of Aretha Franklin and Johnny Cash. In Van Etten’s hands, the cover unfurls quietly, tenderly — think of her debut album — but infused with the kind of passion that’s sure to leave an impression. And even with minimal instrumental backing, her voice carries far and wide, able to fill up the largest room.



Take a listen below.

Van Etten’s cover appears in the soundtrack to The Gospel of Eureka, a new documentary from directors Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher. Due out February 8th, it chronicles how “love, faith, and civil rights collide in the south as evangelical Christians and drag queens step into the spotlight to explore the meaning of belief.”

Van Etten is kicking off her US tour tonight in Washington, DC; consult her full itinerary to see when she’ll be in your town. Pick up Remind Me Tomorrow and other Van Etten releases on vinyl over on ReverbLP.

