Sheck Wes accused of domestic abuse by Justine Skye

Justine Skye and Sheck Wes

Singer and model Justine Skye has been speaking openly about being a survivor of abuse since the fall, first revealing her story in an Instagram post marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Though she’d talked about the situation publicly and even released a music video centered on the topic (“Build”), she had declined to name her abuser. Speculation abounded that the man in question was Sheck Wes, and now Skye has confirmed that the Harlem rapper is indeed the target of her allegations.

Fans had connected the dots of Skye’s past relationships to assume Sheck Wes was Skye’s alleged abuser, and the “Bandit” singer liked tweets suggesting him as such. Last night, however, she called him out by name in a pair of tweets alleging Sheck and a group of friends jumped her. “Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends,” Skye tweeted. “Two cars full of niggas while he sat in the car like a bitch.”



She continued, “You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again… Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me.. you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse.”

The “man” Skye referred to is GoldLink, whom she is currently dating. The DC rapper dropped hints about Wes’ abuse of Skye in a song called “Justine’s Interlude” back in January. “So many stories ‘bout you and so-and-so who from Harlem/ It ain’t too many from Harlem, so take a guess,” Goldlink rapped at one point, later adding “I’m tired of hearin’ ‘bout if this nigga put hands on you/ Tired of tryna smile through shit that’s affectin’ us.”

In her initial Instagram post, Skye explained how she felt “stupid, angry, depressed.. blamed myself. Trying to figure out how someone who claimed they loved me so much could find such evil within themselves to hurt me mentally and physically.” She later tweeted that she chose not to name Sheck Wes “because I knew it wouldn’t matter to a lot of you.. it’s just something for you to talk about today. That’s just the reality of it.”

Skye also appeared on The Breakfast Club back in November to discuss her allegations. She reiterated that she believed rap culture would not respond positively if she revealed the identity of her alleged abuser:

“Maybe one day I’ll say who it is, but I don’t think people would really care. Because in rap culture, people don’t care. It doesn’t matter what the artist did, it’s about how talented they are. They’ll still be bumping their music… There’s literally people who have know me before they even knew this person who will look at me and be like, ‘Oh you’re trying to ruin this kid’s career, and this was a learning [experience] for him.’”

Sheck denied the allegations in an early morning tweet:

I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody. — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

