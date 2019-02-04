Shinedown tap Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and Broken Hands for 2019 North American summer tour

Shinedown's Brent Smith, photo by Joe Russo

Shinedown have announced dates for a headlining North American summer tour that will feature a strong support lineup of Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and Broken Hands. The new run of shows add to Shinedown’s extensive itinerary in support of their 2018 album, ATTENTION ATTENTION.

The new dates will follow Shinedown’s winter trek with Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria and spring “An Evening With Shinedown” jaunt. The summer tour kicks off June 21st in Woodlands, Texas, and runs through a July 27th show in Ridgefield, Washington. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 8th), with various pre-sales happening earlier. You can also get them here.



Along with the tour announcement, Shinedown have released a music video for their current single, “Get Up”, a song frontman Brent Smith wrote about bandmate Eric Bass’ battle with depression. Smith discussed that track and more in our recent interview with the singer.

Meanwhile, Badflower are set to release their full-length debut album, OK, I’M SICK, later this month. The band premiered the song “Heroin” and its accompanying video right here at Heavy Consequence back in early December.

Watch Shinedown’s new video for “Get Up” and see a full list of their tour dates below. Once on sale, tickets can be purchased here.

Shinedown 2019 Tour Dates:

02/20 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena +

02/23 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum +

02/24 — Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstone Arena +

02/26 — Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center +

02/28 — Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Fieldhouse +

03/01 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center +

03/02 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena +

03/05 — Youngtown, OH @ Covelli Center +

03/07 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum +

03/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum +

03/09 — Green Bay, WI @ Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena +

03/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center +

03/12 — Fargo, ND @ FargoDome +

03/15 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Center +

03/16 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center +

03/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena +

03/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena +

03/20 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center +

03/23 – Tucson, AZ @ Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium ^

05/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

05/06 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore #

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre #

05/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre #

05/10 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues #

05/11 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues #

05/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

05/14 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

05/21 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

05/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre #

05/24 — Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

05/26 — Dallas, TX @ BFD19 at Dos Equis Pavilion

06/21 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

06/23 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCMB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville *

06/25 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/26 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

06/28 — Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

06/29 — Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row *

07/01 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

07/03 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

07/05 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/06 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

07/09 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *

07/10 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion *

07/12 — Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

07/13 — Detroit, MI @ Riff Fest at DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/14 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07/18 — West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

07/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

07/21 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

07/24 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center *

07/26 — Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center *

07/27 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

+ = Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria supporting

# = An Evening With Shinedown

* = Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and Broken Hands supporting